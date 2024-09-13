From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
We've always prided ourselves on the idea that we publish whatever we want, and in that light, we would like to present our very first card game...Traders of the Sirius Sector.
Trade is crucial in an intergalactic society. Can you be the greatest trader in the Sirius Sector? Collect ships, ship improvements, and star systems, while navigating the dangers of the trade world. Can you collect more credits than your opponents?
A science fiction card game for 2-4 players. The game features 325 cards, 200 credits cards, 4 ship cards, 20 event cards, and 101 game play cards.
You can buy the game at: https://www.drivethrucards.com/product/493147/ The price is a bit high, we'll admit, but that's mostly because of card production costs. In all honesty, our profit on this game is less than 10%, so we aren't price gouging. We are looking into a way to reduce the number of cards to try to cut the cost, but we still think you'll have fun with this one!!!
