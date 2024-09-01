The Opium of the People: The Screenplay is available for just $1.49

My latest screenplay for my novel The Opium of the People is available for just $1.49 for a limited time at https://books2read.com/u/bzJqDE
It's often been said that J Alan Erwine's controversial novel, The Opium of the People should be a screenplay…and now it is.
The U.S. government has been overthrown! After a near-miss of a giant comet, the American people fall under the control of a radical right-wing fundamentalist Christian government, ruled by the Grand Patriarchs, that slowly strips away their freedoms and establishes a rule of law that even Hitler couldn't have dreamed up. Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs…or maybe both.
