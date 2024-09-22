Another writing book?

As a follow up to my successful book Do You Really Want to be a Writer?, I am now working on the next logical step for me...Do You Really Want to be a Science Fiction Writer? I'd love to say it will be out by the end of the year, but I'm thinking it will probably be early next year.
And if you haven't downloaded Do You Really Want to be a Writer?, you can find it at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CRK79PSV, and for a few more days it's on sale at: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/466362/
