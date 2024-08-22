Time for some Goatherds & Gods

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Joseph was born the son of a goatherd chieftain, destined to do
nothing more than lead a small band of goatherds, Joseph quickly becomes
disillusioned with his tribe and his life, and when his young wife and
child die, Joseph leaves his people behind, having no idea what Yahovah
has planned for him.
Joseph meets his new wife, Yasmen, and with the help of an ancient man who only calls himself the Elder Rishni, Joseph becomes the leader of a new group of people, a group that grows in numbers and strength, and eventually grows powerful enough to possibly challenge the mighty Indo-Aryan armies and their mighty leader, the Kzer…possibly…
How about a little sample?
As the rose of the desert sunset colored the sky, Joseph approached the tent of his new chieftain. He wore a stiped burnoose of black and white, having borrowed it from his warrior chieftain. At the entrance of the spacious tent, he hesitated. The warrior chieftain gripped his arm and pushed gently. “Be not afraid. You will be in the presence of his benevolence.”
“Man or beast, I do not fear,” Joseph said, his voice trembling, “Here, I smell woman.”
“She is the daughter of Omar Alimha. She’s very lovely,” the warrior chieftain again gently pushed on Joseph’s arm, but the man did not budge. “You must, Joseph. It is a command.”
“I cannot look on a woman,” Joseph paused. “My wife. I just lost her.”
“It is a sadness, Joseph, but your future’s in there. I cannot defend you if you disobey our chieftain’s command. You must enter.”
“Aha, ya…my chieftain,” Joseph said, taking a small step, and then stepping back quickly, “I cannot. It is too much.”
“You must, Joseph. You surely must. If you insult your leader, then…it is you and me to the death, blood in the sand. Please, friend, do not force this on me.”
“I cannot.”
Joseph stared obliquely back over his shoulder, as he hung by his grip on the tent pole, looking into the eyes of his first patron. Joseph spoke again, “No!”
The warrior chieftain took a startled step back.
Joseph shook his head. “This I will not push on to you, my friend. Thought it may kill me, I enter now. I would gaze on this beauty my nose tells me is there, to bear my sorrow in silence, as I sought my death in the shifting sands.”
“Thank you, Joseph. You are a man of immeasurable honor.”
Joseph ducked his head and entered the tent. He straightened from his stoop as his eyes met the eyes of the only female he had gazed upon since the death of his small brown wife. He looked into those beautiful eyes, sky blue. She was a queen wrapped in her strange garb, made of cloth not common in Joseph’s world. None in his world would have the wealth to ensure the leisure to make their women as beautiful as she was. Joseph’s head spun as through his sorrow, love pierced his heart.
