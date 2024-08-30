A Problem in Translation for just $1.49

A Problem in Translation is on sale for just $1.49 for a very limited time at https://books2read.com/u/b6a1xx ...Amazon is not participating...
Humanity's first contact with an alien species, the Lemec, is complicated by the fact that the aliens don't use an entirely verbal language…not only that, but the other aliens in their "domain" seem to worship the Lemec as some type of gods, and as they seem to anticipate every move that Captain Shiro Takahashi and his crew make, humanity begins to think that maybe the other aliens know something that they don't.
