The Opium of the People: The Screenplay

It's often been said that J Alan Erwine's controversial novel, The Opium of the People should be a screenplay...and now it is.
The U.S. government has been overthrown! After a near-miss of a giant comet, the American people fall under the control of a radical right-wing fundamentalist Christian government, ruled by the Grand Patriarchs, that slowly strips away their freedoms and establishes a rule of law that even Hitler couldn't have dreamed up. Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs...or maybe both.
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DCGDQNNM
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/490885/
Order from one of a variety of retailers: https://books2read.com/u/bzJqDE
