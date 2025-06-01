The Complete Ephemeris 1.0 Tome in print...sort of

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
When we released The Complete Ephemeris 1.0 Tome as an e-book, many people asked why we didn’t release it in print. The simple answer is that the book was over 1200 pages, and almost a quarter of a million words…not something that we could print very easily.
Now, we’ve released the Tome as two separate books. The Complete Ephemeris 1.0 Game Master’s Guide and The Complete Ephemeris 1.0 Player’s Guide. Together, these two tomes contain every rulebook and supplement that was ever released for the Ephemeris 1.0 game.
The only book not included is The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica, which was too large to include in either volume, and is still available as an individual title.
The Player's Guide: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FBGXB9Y7
The Game Master's Guide: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FB9F5FGK
