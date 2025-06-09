I've put together a little collection of eight of my stories for a special Kindle Unlimited title. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCJ43V22 So, if you're a member, you can download it for free.
Taste of Tales is a collection of eight stories spanning Erwine’s more than a quarter century career. You get a taste of his Solar Federation stories and his Divided States of America stories, plus a few newer and older gems.
Erwine’s readers have asked that each of these stories be expanded into a novel…only time will tell.
