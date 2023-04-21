Friday, April 21, 2023

Freelance editing

Due to ongoing issues at my "real" job, I will soon be leaving. I'm working on lining up full time at home work, but in the meantime, and possibly even once I start working full time again, I'm looking for some freelance editing work. So if there are any publishers or authors out there that are looking to hire a freelancer, I'm available.

I can do editing, proofreading, formatting...I think most of you know my skills. Drop me a line if you're looking for help with anything.


Posted by J Erwine at 10:53 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 