https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618 and buy everything you want right away.
Friday, April 28, 2023
Almost out of time
Posted by J Erwine at 10:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618 and buy everything you want right away.
No comments:
Post a Comment