Friday, April 28, 2023

Almost out of time

 

You've almost run out of time to save 50% off of my titles at DriveThruFiction. That means you can download novels, collections, and even individual short stories for 50% off, but only for a couple more days, so you'd better hurry over to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618 and buy everything you want right away.

Posted by J Erwine at 10:25 AM

