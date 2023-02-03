It's time to play some Ephemeris!

Looking for a new RPG to play? Have you tried Ephemeris yet? No???
The year is 2185. The human race has gone to the stars, and found that they’re not alone. Local space is teeming with civilizations, some hostile, some friendly, and some indifferent. This is the universe of Ephemeris.
Ephemeris is a game of galactic trade and galactic conquest; of
inter-species conflict and cooperation. Ephemeris is a science fiction
role playing game. Here you will be able to take on the role of your
favorite alien species and your favorite class. You will be able to
trade, fight, negotiate, conquer, whatever you’d like to do with your
fellow players. You can play the role of an Althani Trader, or maybe an
Arbonix Cyber Wizard, or maybe even a Human Nanist. You can create a
party made up entirely of one species and set out to upset the trade
routes of a rival species. Or maybe you want to create a party with a
variety of species that preys upon the trading routes of the various
civilizations. Or maybe you want to explore the ancient ruins on long
dead planets, ruins that clearly show that there were other species
roaming the spaceways in the past…but where are they now? You can fight
in great wars, negotiate grand peace treaties, and explore sections of
the galaxy that no sentient has ever explored. Or maybe your party has
joined with one of the interplanetary corporations; corporations whose
motives are never entirely clear. These are just some of the
possibilities open to you.
The universe of Ephemeris is yours to do with as you please. What you now hold in your hands are the basic guidelines for the games. Here you’ll find the races, classes, abilities, skills, weapons, and ships that allow you to create your own Ephemeris universe.
Now, step inside for the greatest science fiction adventure you’ve ever been on…
