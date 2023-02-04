Saturday, February 04, 2023

A Taste of the Madness Vol. 1

 

I've created a six story collection that I've titled A Taste of the Madness Vol. 1. Why volume 1? Because this is a special collection that will only be available for a limited time, and the good news is that if you're a Kindle Unlimited member, you can read it for free! After a bit of time, this collection will disappear, and I will release A Taste of the Madness Vol. 2, which will again be free for Kindle Unlimited members. I think you can see where this process is going.

So, if you'd like to read six of my stories for either $2.99 or for free, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTV39CCB and download your copy today. But remember, this collection is only available for a limited time!



