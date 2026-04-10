Domain of the Dragons is here

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Domain of the Dragons RPG is here! Download it today at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/563699/. It's also available from other retailers, check them out at https://books2read.com/u/mqjXne
For thousands of years, the dragons lay hidden in the dark places where humans never ventured. As they watched humanity rise, the dragons grew more and more fearful, and did more and more to conceal themselves and avoid the evils of humanity. Now, in the middle of what the humans call their 21st century, humanity has fallen into ruin, and the dragons have decided that now is the time for their return.
Play as your favorite species of dragon, and decide whether you will help humanity after its failure, or will you further the downfall of humanity. Dragons have nine attributes, including magic and psionics, and can gain special abilities to further strengthen their goals…whatever those goals might be…
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