The Smashwords sale is over

Now that the Smashwords Summer/Winter sale is over (https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine), I've noticed that many of you took advantage of downloading my free short stories. I appreciate this, and I hope you enjoyed them. If you did enjoy them, then I have a favor to ask. Please post reviews. You have no idea how much reviews can help an author sell their work. So, if you liked what you read, please consider reviewing it, and if you happen to post a review to your blog or somewhere else, please reply to this post so that I know where to find the reviews.
Thanks!!!
