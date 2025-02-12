From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Divided States of America RPG is a bestseller at DriveThruRPG.
It currently sits at #57 among small press publishers: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/browse?sortBy=titleStripPopularity&indie=true&languageId=1&partial=true&page=2#Hottest%20Small%20Publishers
And #113 among all titles…including major publishers: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/browse?sortBy=titleStripBestselling&partial=true&excludeGiftCerts=true&page=4#Bestselling%20Titles
No comments:
Post a Comment