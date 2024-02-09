From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Do you need a quick ally for your Rocks on the Other Side characters?
Or maybe the game master needs to come up with a quick enemy, or the
mayor of the local town. The Rocks on the Other Side Gallery of Rogues
gives you 50 characters that can be quickly added to your game for
whatever reason you might need.
Each listing gives the characters basic stats, their preferred weapon, and a brief description that can help you add them to your game, but feel free to adapt each of the characters to the needs of your campaign.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://preview.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/470359/
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CV97B7MS
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1519579
