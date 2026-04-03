Boundary Shock Quarterly 34

My latest story, "Fifty Million Credits" appears in the latest issue of Boundary Shock Quarterly, Galactic Gastronomy. It's a bizarre little story that plays at being humorous.
Check out all of the great stories in this issue at https://www.boundaryshockquarterly.com/book/galactic-gastronomy/
The universe is a vast melting pot of cultures and, naturally, cuisines. In zero gravity, imagine interstellar food competitions, culinary diplomacy, or cooking challenges. Stories that involve alien delicacies, the search for rare space ingredients, and the cultural significance of food in a futuristic setting.
There's also a touch of revenge to be had at the dining table. Bon appetit?
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