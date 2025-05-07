The bad part about finishing a novel

Now that my fifth novel, Slave to the Stars, has been released, I'm faced with that let down that comes from finishing a novel. I spent months on this book (it was actually the fastest I've ever completed a novel), and now I'm faced with the reality of what's next?
I have numerous ideas for new novels, but which one do I really want to write? In addition to this, I'm faced with the fact that none of these novels have even been started. It takes so much work to write a novel. Ideas are great, but the work is very difficult.
So, today I sit facing a blank computer screen, trying to figure out what should fill the page. Sigh....
