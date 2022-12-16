Meet the Walking Tree

It’s time to meet another creature you might meet in the Rocks on the Other Side game, the Walking Tree
WALKING TREE
INT: 22
CS: 20
CHA: 20
STR: 28
AGIL: 10
END: 28
AB: +41 (+30 hand to hand combat skill, +6 Str, +1 mutation, +4 bark)
DB: +34 (-1 Agil, +1 mutation, +10 bark, +24 level
Health: 12d8+72
Type of Att: Limbs X2
Damage: 4d10+6
Skills: Animal Handling 10, Appraise 5, Bluff 9, Concentration 18, Diplomacy 8, Direction Sense 16, Etiquette 4, Gather Information 12, Herbalism 20, Hide 8, Interrogation 6, Intimidate 12, Listen 14, Negotiation 8, Search 3, Sense Motive 10, Spot 5, Tracking 11
Special Abilities: Hold, stun
Experience: 2200
Description: The nuclear mutations caused some trees to gain sentience and the ability to move. These trees normally won’t be aggressive, preferring to tend to other plants and animals in an effort to restore the Earth to what it used to be. However, if attacked, or if they see someone damaging the planet, they will fight. It is important to note, however, that they will not attack characters that they see attacking mutated plants or animals, because they see these as an abomination, and they want to rid the world of them.
If forced into combat, the walking tree will try to attack with two of its limbs. If their attack roll beats the character’s defense roll by 10, the tree has stunned the character for a number of rounds equal to the difference between the attack and defense rolls. If the tree’s attack roll exceeds a character’s defense roll by 15, the tree has grabbed the character and immobilized them. If this stops the attacks, the tree will then lecture the character on its mistakes and then set it free. If combat continues, then on the next round the tree will raise the character high into the air and drop it, causing 4d10 damage. There is no risk of contamination from an attack by a walking tree.
Walking trees are highly susceptible to fire based attacks, and suffer triple damage from any attacks using fire. However, if the walking tree survives the attack, the characters have made a lifetime enemy, and the tree will plot their downfall until they or it die.
