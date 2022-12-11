33% off Rocks on the Other Side

For just one week, you can save 33% off the download price of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG at DriveThruRPG. You can download it today and start playing for just $6.69. Go to https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/417789 and start playing today!
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
