Saturday, September 03, 2022

Expanding the sale

 

I've had some people ask why my individual short stories aren't available in the Smashwords sale, and the simple answer is that Smashwords won't allow titles to be listed for less than 99 cents, which is where my stories are already listed. But, I figured that if there is some interest, I could expand the sale to DriveThruFiction, and you would be able to download novels, collections, and even short stories for 33% off....so, yes, if you head to DriveThruFiction, you can now download individual short stories for just 66 cents each.

How can you pass up an opportunity like that?


