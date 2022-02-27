Do you like plays?

If you do like plays, then I invite you to read my one-act play Climbing the Hill with Sisyphus. This is not a genre piece, but rather a mainstream piece that I wrote when I was in college. I always liked the play, and I would love to see it performed at some point.
Eric is a teen with troubles, the biggest of which is his alcoholic father. This one-act play uses a split-stage, showing Eric talking to his therapist on one side of the stage, while we get to see flashbacks to the last couple of troubled years on the other side of the stage.
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1084996
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095BZYVS5
