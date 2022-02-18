I've been away for a bit, as the whole family contracted COVID. The youngest came home on Friday the 28th not feeling good. By Sunday, Rebecca was feeling really bad, so on Monday the 31st, she had herself tested. We got the results the next day that she was positive, so we all went into quarantine.
I never got really sick. I felt like I had a head cold, but I had a fever that I just couldn't break and I felt exhausted all the time. Rebecca got quite sick, and there were a few times I thought she might need to be hospitalized. The kids were sick, but never really bad. I returned to work last Saturday and Rebecca returned today. We're both still feeling the effects. Once I start moving too much at work, I feel like I'm going to drop, so I guess it's a long recovery process.
I have returned, so you can expect me to start annoying you about sales and everything else very soon.
