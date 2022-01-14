From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We’ve come to the final book of the weekend, and this weekend, we’re offering J Alan Erwine’s One More Good Trade for just $2.24.
Download it today at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1095949
Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you pick, and what will happen along the way? You get to decide what happens in this story, as you pick your way through various plot twists.
