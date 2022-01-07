Book of the Weekend for Jan. 7th-10th

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Now that the Smashword’s End of the Year sale is over, we’re going to get back to our last couple of weekend specials.This weekend’s book is The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica. You can download the entire volume for 25% off, which translates into $14.99 at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1080614
Are you ready to embark on your largest Ephemeris adventure ever?
Now, in one massive tome, all 61 sectors of the Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica. Explore Colonized Space, Near Space, Unexplored Space, and Deep Space all from one book.
The settings and the adventures are as expansive as the galaxy itself.
