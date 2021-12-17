Friday, December 17, 2021

Smashwords End of the Year Sale


Smashwords has announced their end of the year sale, and you can download a variety of my titles for up to 50% off, so hurry over to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine and download a bunch of my titles to keep you occupied during the holidays.


Posted by J Erwine at 9:00 AM

