Have you ordered it yet?

Don't forget my latest title, J Alan Erwine's Tales of Space Exploration and Discovery. This one is available as a hardback, a paperback, and an e-book, and for those of you that are Kindle Unlimited members, this one is available to borrow for free.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L59F9RZ
For decades, J Alan Erwine has been writing stories about space
exploration and discovery...now all of those stories are gathered into
one massive tome. Travel the far reaches of space, or explore the solar
system with him. Some of the stories are dark, some are optimistic, but
all of them are uniquely his.
This collection also features the first four stories in Erwine's Solar Federation Series.
No comments:
Post a Comment