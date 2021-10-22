More titles are now available on Gumroad

I've added even more titles to my Gumroad account. You can find it at https://app.gumroad.com/jalanerwine?sort=price_desc.
You can find all of my novels, all of my short story collections, and the two RPGs I've created, as well as some of the supplements for those.
I'm still debating as to whether or not I want to upload my individual short stories. It's a lot of work, and I'm not yet sure of the payoff...but my longer stuff is all available for you to start downloading and enjoying...
