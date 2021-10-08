Friday, October 08, 2021

Book of the weekend for Oct. 8th-10th

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:

More than a decade ago, Sam’s Dot Publishing released a small anthology titled Ecotastrophe that looked at the dangers posed by global climate change.
Now, the planet seems in even greater peril, and maybe we are facing Ecotastrophe, but is there time to save ourselves.
Ecotastrophe II features startling fiction from Tyree Campbell, Dan Rice, Melanie Rees, Robert J. Mendenhall, Gustavo Bondoni, and Mike Adamson. 

Download it today for just $2.99 at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/735461

 

