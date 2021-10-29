Book of the Weekend for Oct. 29th-Oct. 31st

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
This week we’re going with the longest collection of fiction we’ve ever published…Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind by J Alan Erwine.
For more than two decades, editors have been publishing the works of J
Alan Erwine, exposing you, the reader, to the dark recesses of the
author’s mind. Now, all of those stories have been combined together
into one massive tome.
Get a glimpse into Erwine’s grim view of the future, and explore the universe from his slightly off-kilter point of view.
Visit the planets, the stars, the scary places in the human mind, but make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt, because you never know where Erwine might take you next…
