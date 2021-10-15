Book of the Weekend for Oct. 15th-17th

Disharmony of the Spheres is our book of the weekend for this weekend…
Mental illness is very common in our society, but it’s also very
misunderstood. Many view those with mental illnesses as being weak, but
there is a great deal of strength in those that must battle their own
minds on a regular basis.
Disharmony of the Spheres focuses on characters with mental illnesses that are still able to be successful. They may not completely overcome their illnesses, but they are able to beat them back and succeed.
In this volume, you will find the fiction of Ian Brazee Cannon, Sharon Lee and Steve Miller, MH Bonham, David Lee Summers, Nicole Givens Kurtz, Kate Runnels, Michael Morgan, L.J. Bonham, Carol Hightshoe, Francis W. Alexander, and Terrie Leigh Relf.
This book is dedicated to all of the science fiction fans and writers that must battle their own personal demons every day, and half of all of the profits from this book will go to The Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Organization, a group that battles teen suicide.
Download today for just $2.00 at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/754728
