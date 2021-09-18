Did someone say hardcover?

That's right, my latest collection is available as a hardcover, and it would look great on your shelves! J Alan Erwine's Tales of Space Exploration and Discovery features more than 100,000 words of previously published short stories that look at one of my favorite topics...space exploration...obviously. This collection even features the first four stories of my Solar Federation series. At this time, this is the only collection that features those stories.
So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Amazon and order your copy now... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GJJ11Q7
