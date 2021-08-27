Taurin Tales is this weekend's featured book

Every weekend, Nomadic Delirium Press is featuring a book of the weekend, which is being discounted by 25% at Smashwords. This weekend's book is Taurin Tales, which I edited.
Taurin Tales is a shared world anthology featuring some of the top names
in small press science fiction. The Taurins were created by science
fiction writer, editor, and game designer J Alan Erwine. Once he had
created them, he invited some of his favorite writers to play in the
universe, and further flesh out these new aliens. Thus was born Taurin
Tales.
The stories in this collection cover a large aspect of Taurin life…grand space adventures, small character studies, the tackling of difficult social issues, the past and the future of the Taurins.
Included in this collection, you’ll find David Lee Summers, D. Moonfire, Ian Brazee-Cannon, Tyree Campbell, Anna Paradox, Laura Givens, and Rick Novy.
Order today for just $2.99 from Smashwords at: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/472428
