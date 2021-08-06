From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
If we’re going to start a featured book of the weekend, then we might as well start with where it all started for us…Seedlings on the Solar Winds by J Alan Erwine.
America as a fascist state, soldiers driven to terrorism, insane computers, insane humans, insane aliens, these are just some of the things waiting for readers in the pages of this new short story collection from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine.
Available for 25% off at Smashwords this weekend only: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/16551
