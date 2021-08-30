Another Deal of the Day

DriveThruFiction has another one of my titles for their deal of the day for today. You can download One More Good Trade: An Ephemeris RPG Choose Your Own Adventure Story for just $1.79.
Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you choose, and what will happen along the way?
Download today at: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/365386
