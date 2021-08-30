Monday, August 30, 2021

Another Deal of the Day


DriveThruFiction has another one of my titles for their deal of the day for today. You can download One More Good Trade: An Ephemeris RPG Choose Your Own Adventure Story for just $1.79.

Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you choose, and what will happen along the way?

Download today at: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/365386

 

Posted by J Erwine at 10:30 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 