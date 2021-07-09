Problems with my webhost

The site that hosts my website has recently made changes that only allow users to use templates. I code my own site, as you can probably tell since it's not really professional, but it's easy for me to make changes, so I like doing it that way. As a result of their changes, I can't update my site. I'm currently looking into whether or not I want to start using one of their templates, or move my site. Both are a pain, and I don't have a lot of time...but I'll keep you updated.
Friday, July 09, 2021
2 comments:
Have you considered moving/importing your posts into WordPress(.org) where you'd have a lot more flexibility?
That is definitely one of the possibilities I'm looking in to. Thanks for the comment.
