One More Good Trade


My choose your own adventure story set in the Ephemeris RPG universe is now available from Nomadic Delirium Press. A paperback version of the story will be released soon.

Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you choose, and what will happen along the way?

