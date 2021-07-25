One More Good Trade

My choose your own adventure story set in the Ephemeris RPG universe is now available from Nomadic Delirium Press. A paperback version of the story will be released soon.
Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you choose, and what will happen along the way?
Order from:
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/365386
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1095949
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B5RVBG2
