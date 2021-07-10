Saturday, July 10, 2021

Fight or Flight

 

I have a new story set in The Divided States of America called Fight or Flight.

Robert grew up in The Wastelands, where kids are forced to grow up fast, or they die. Now as a member of The Rose Clan, Robert finds himself on his first mission outside of The Wastelands…a raid into The Rocky Mountain States of America, but nothing has gone as planned, and now he finds himself on the verge of death…but he’s been there many times before, and maybe death isn’t as bad as going back to The Wastelands.

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1093708

 Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/363823

Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0993ZZNHF

And the photo was taken by my amazingly talented photographer daughter, Juliah!

 

Posted by J Erwine at 3:09 PM

