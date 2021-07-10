Fight or Flight

Robert grew up in The Wastelands, where kids are forced to grow up fast, or they die. Now as a member of The Rose Clan, Robert finds himself on his first mission outside of The Wastelands…a raid into The Rocky Mountain States of America, but nothing has gone as planned, and now he finds himself on the verge of death…but he’s been there many times before, and maybe death isn’t as bad as going back to The Wastelands.
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1093708
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/363823
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0993ZZNHF
And the photo was taken by my amazingly talented photographer daughter, Juliah!
