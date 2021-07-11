I recently finished the rough draft for an Ephemeris RPG choose your own adventure story. This was a very different writing experience for me. In order to write something like this, you have to be able to maintain multiple plot lines, and remember what you've said about your characters in one line that you might need to say in another because you can't just assume that your reader knows what you're talking about.
When you're writing a traditional story, you're able to plant a piece of information about your character, and assuming your reader isn't skipping parts of the story, they'll know about it...but in a choose your own adventure, an important character trait that is mentioned in plot line A may be important in plot line B, but you have to mention it again. Overall, it was a challenging experience, but I really enjoyed writing the story.
Look for it to be released by Nomadic Delirium Press sometime in the next couple of months...
