Thursday, June 24, 2021

One Night at Sharon's

 

Sharon's is the most popular bar in all of the Solar Federation, and the owner, Sharon, has become the most popular character in the Solar Federation series. Now, take a look at one night in her bar. You'll see some familiar faces and you'll learn more about Sharon and her trusty dog, Sonny.

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1090588

 Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/361718

Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097NV2K9N 


Posted by J Erwine at 6:05 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 