Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Special deals going on right now

 There are several sales and bundles that I'm currently a part of. Some as an editor, and some as a game designer. Here are links and brief descriptions to some of them...

DriveThruRPG Sci-fi sale: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/special.php?manufacturers_id=2805&filters=0_0_0_0_0_100081#selectpub

The Ultimate Martian Wave Bundle: 6 issues of The Martian Wave for just $6. https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/356772

The Ultimate Fifth Di... Bundle: 25 issues of The Fifth Di... for just $12.50. https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/356862/The-Ultimate-Fifth-Di-Bundle-BUNDLE

The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica for just $14.00: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse.php?discount=93be7deff3

