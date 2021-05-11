Special deals going on right now

There are several sales and bundles that I'm currently a part of. Some as an editor, and some as a game designer. Here are links and brief descriptions to some of them...
DriveThruRPG Sci-fi sale: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/special.php?manufacturers_id=2805&filters=0_0_0_0_0_100081#selectpub
The Ultimate Martian Wave Bundle: 6 issues of The Martian Wave for just $6. https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/356772
The Ultimate Fifth Di... Bundle: 25 issues of The Fifth Di... for just $12.50. https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/356862/The-Ultimate-Fifth-Di-Bundle-BUNDLE
The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica for just $14.00: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse.php?discount=93be7deff3
