Many years ago, back when I was in college, I have to admit that I dabbled...not in drugs, or anything like that, but I dabbled in writing mainstream fiction. It's nowhere near as fun as writing science fiction, but I had some ideas that fit better into mainstream fiction, so why not try it?
I've slowly been finding those stories, and I've started publishing them as individual stories. There's even a one-act play that I wrote. If this is something you think you might be interested in reading, please feel free to check them out at:
https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine
https://www.amazon.com/J-Alan-Erwine/e/B0035AMA0A
There are still a few more stories I need to find, but hopefully I'll have them published in the next couple of months. For now, please feel free to enjoy these.
No comments:
Post a Comment