The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica: Sector 60 (Julahmo Space)

Sector 60 of the Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica brings you the home sector of the Julahmo. The Julahmo are often known as the “Beaten Race” because they have been bullied by the Ernya and the Khruntha, as a result many of the planets in this sector have been conquered by these races, but still, the Julahmo have many thriving colonies throughout the sector that clearly show that they are far from “beaten.” In addition to all of these colonies, there are many mysteries for intrepid explorers to look into and solve…if they survive…
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VSFFYYQ
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/345624
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1067550
