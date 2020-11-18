A Thin Line

The SFS Arizona has been shot down by rebels, and has crashed on the asteroid Hygeia. The ship is dying and so is her crew. Captain John Lee is faced with trying to save his crew, knowing that the rebels are still out there. Can he save any of his crew, or will the rebels return to finish them off before he can figure out what needs to be done?
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1054564
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/336253
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NKCTNP9
