Marie Haggerman is a new ensign fresh out of Solar Federation academy. She's ready to take on the solar system, but she knows there will be challenges...she just doesn't expect her first challenge to be a commanding officer that seems to hate her from the moment he meets her. Not sure what to do, she finds herself in a bar on Artemis Station, and there she finds the friend she didn't know she needed.
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Greenie
Posted by J Erwine at 11:42 AM
