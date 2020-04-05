For the first time in one collection, all three of prize-winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine's novels appear together. The Opium of the People tells the story of what happens to one man in America when the radical Christian right seizes control of the government. Red Moon Rising brings you the story of one young man's struggles to save the environment and take down the company that he blames for his brother's death. A Problem in Translation tells the story of humanity's first contact with aliens...aliens that are difficult to understand, and that seem to demand an almost godlike reverence from all of the other aliens that the humans meet.
Sunday, April 05, 2020
A Trio of Wonder
Posted by J Erwine
