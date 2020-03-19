Red Moon Rising is now available as an independently published novel...
Erik Singer is an environmental warrior overwhelmed by the battle before him. When he loses his brother, his vision starts to become focused, but he can't overcome the overwhelming grief of the loss. But then a Native America activist named Charlie Chases Crows comes into his life, and Erik has no idea what that single event will do to his life.Troubled by wild dreams of his brother and bizarre Native American imagery, Erik suddenly finds himself on a quest to take down the corporation that he feels killed his brother, and ultimately change the world for the better…but can he fight the powers of corporate America?
