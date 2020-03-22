Smashwords has started a sale that they're calling "Authors Giving Back." With so many people now hopefully spending most of their time at home, they're allowing authors to sell their books for big discounts, or even for free. I've decided to take part in this sale, so you can find most of my books on sale at https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine. In addition, you can find several of my short stories available for free. All I ask is that if you like what you read, please leave a review.
Nomadic Delirium Press will also be offering several of their books at discount, including offering the Ephemeris RPG core rulebook for free...just make sure to pick up the Ephemeris RPG Rule Changes to help supplement the game. That one's free as well. Go to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium, and order today.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
