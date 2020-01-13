In my ongoing quest to more or less redefine my writing career as that of an indie author, I've decided to re-release my very first short story collection, Lowering One's Self Before Fate, and other stories. The book was first released a couple of decades ago by ProMart Publishing, and they used iUniverse to release the book. ProMart is long gone, and iUniverse was a ripoff from the very start, so I've decided the re-release of this book will be the next step for me, so look for the book very soon.
You can also expect some other surprises from me as I try to find a way to make time for my writing.
Monday, January 13, 2020
