Monday, November 04, 2019
Mission Unknown
The Solar Federation Series is a new series of stories by prize-winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine. The series will explore a future federation that spans the solar system, and this is the first story in the series.
In Mission Unknown, Captain Jamieson and his crew are sent on a mission that only he knows the true meaning of. Worrying about sabotage and crew revolt, the Captain tries to keep the mission a secret for as long as possible, but what happens when the crew discovers the true nature of their mission, and what could happen if they fail...or if they succeed?
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/989451
DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/293930/Mission-Unknown
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W1GX75G
Posted by J Erwine at 2:20 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment